Max Verstappen says goodbye to his current trainer.

Chilling in the simulator with a bag of chips during the week is not an option for the three-time world champion. Max Verstappen trains between races to keep his physical condition in top condition. Of course, the Dutch do not do this alone. Max Verstappen has a trainer for that.

That was Bradley Scanes. Was, because Max has to say goodbye to his coach. From 2020 to 2023, Scanes was Max Verstappen’s personal trainer within Red Bull Racing. The coach himself has indicated that he wants to do something different and is leaving the top team. The last Grand Prix of the current season was held yesterday, which also marks the end of Bradley Scanes’ coaching career.

This means that Max Verstappen will have to look for a new trainer after three seasons. Of course, Red Bull Racing has a man to arrange that for the champion. However, it is important that a trainer meets your personal wishes. It seems to me that it is a requirement that there is a click, otherwise the sport is pointless. Must be fun, right?

No idea to what extent Bradley Scanes and Max Verstappen were buddies. The fact is that Max Verstappen will have a new personal trainer for the new season. The trainer is not only there during the weekly exercise, but also provides guidance before and after the race.

It’s safe to say that Scanes contributed to Max Verstappen’s success. As a trainer you have to keep your pupil in top physical condition and that is exactly what he did. Scanes says he wants to leave Red Bull Racing because of other work and to spend more time with his family. With an ever-growing Formula 1 calendar, I can imagine that. You’re not at home much with a job like that.

In any case, Max Verstappen’s personal trainer can look back on a golden period. To achieve three world championships in a period of three years is a bonus for Bradley Scanes. He can put that in his pocket for the guidance of other people in the remainder of their coaching career.

