An investigation that more than three years after the events is still open and has not yet progressed. And all despite the fact that the law establishes an initial term of 6 months for the practice of the necessary procedures. The Court of Instruction number 5 of Cartagena has summoned five leaders or former leaders of Ciudadanos to testify as witnesses in the framework of the investigation for the alleged rigging in the primaries in which she was elected as a candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community to the current regional vice president, Isabel Franco, expelled from the party after the failed motion of censure.

As confirmed by the one who was one of his rivals in the internal process and denouncer of the alleged fraud, Leonardo Pérez, the instructor of the case, Ignacio Munitiz, has issued an order by which he will take a statement on June 8 -barring setbacks- at the current deputy mayor of Murcia, Mario Gómez; the Councilor for European Programs, Municipal Initiatives and Public Ways, Juan Fernando Hernández, and the orange senator by regional appointment and former leader of Cs in the Region, Miguel Sánchez.

Along with these three, who in addition to occupying institutional responsibilities, are still members of the party, two other people must appear who are no longer linked to the orange formation, but who had positions of responsibility in the party when the alleged events took place. : the general director of Competitiveness of the regional government, Carlos Peñafiel -who threatened to dispute Gómez’s candidacy for mayor of Murcia-, and the former national deputy for Murcia, Miguel Garaulet.

In addition, Pérez points out, he must also go to the judicial headquarters, but on May 25, the computer manager of Cs at the national level, Raúl Guillén. According to Pérez, Guillén has been summoned on several occasions, but his appearance has been postponed by the judge on several occasions, until the last occasion in which he, despite being summoned for April 25, «did not appear in courthouse”. «From Cs they are not collaborating with justice, they are covering up a possible fraud and they refuse not to deliver the necessary documentation to clarify the documentation; and I don’t say it, the UDEF reports say it, “said Pérez.

The judge thus investigates the possible commission of the crimes of computer damage and identity theft -at the time of exercising the vote- due to the commission of alleged irregularities in the primary process of the party held in the Region in January 2019. Isabel Franco won those Ciudadanos primaries with 599 of the votes (63%) compared to the 237 supports that Leonardo Pérez received. The news of the citations has jumped, precisely, on the same day that Cs celebrates its first regional convention in the Region with the presence of its spokesman and deputy secretary general, Edmundo Bal.