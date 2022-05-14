LaLiga is about to come to an end, and after a season in which we have seen a clear drop in level, the teams must strengthen themselves to give the competition the spectacle it has always given.
Let’s see the rumors and transfer news for the next season in LaLiga:
The Rayo Vallecano midfielder has surprised everyone with his first year in the first division and has several LaLiga teams behind him. Finally, everything indicates that Villarreal is the closest to his signing by project. The yellow submarine would pay 4 million to the Madrid team.
The Spanish forward has been one of the sensations of LaLiga, and now he would like to take a step forward in his career. Sevilla is a good option and according to Chain Copethe player would have commented to his teammates that it would be the team he would sign for next season.
The Nice striker would be the one chosen by Real Madrid to replace Benzema. Gouiri has a similar way of playing, because he is versatile and in addition to being a scorer, he has the ability to provide assists. The whites could try to sign him this season or the next, as the player still has two years left on his contract.
The Monaco midfielder is also wanted by Real Madrid, but Barça would have been interested, offering him more prominence in a team that seeks to rebuild for next season.
Barça has been looking for a replacement for Jordi Alba for some time, as age is beginning to alter the winger’s game. After having sounded out various options, now Guerreiro, a Borussia Dortmund winger, is starting to sound loud. His contractual situation (he has one season left on his contract), could make him leave for 10 million euros.
