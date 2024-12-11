The judge of the Investigative Court number 3 of Badajoz, Beatriz Biedma, in charge of investigating Pedro Sánchez’s brother, known as David Azagra, knocks down the Prosecutor’s appeal and maintains his statement as a defendant on January 9for an alleged crime against the public administration and has warned the Badajoz Provincial Court that it endorsed the case denying that it will be a “prospective” investigation.

The resolution contemplates that “this judge does not understand how it can be stated therein that ‘there is not in the case, nor by reference to other previous actions, a singling out of behaviors with criminal significance for each of those investigated’, therefore, “In each and every one of the resolutions issued by this Court, notified to the parties and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the facts investigated and the alleged participation of those investigated in them have been determined in detail.”

Biezma has already stated how David Sánchez’s contract was carried out and reminds the Prosecutor that the report from the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard “expressly determined the position held by each of those investigated and their specific participation in the job creation procedure investigated and/or in the subsequent modification thereof”.

The events date back to the creation in 2016 of the position of Activities Coordinator of the Music Conservatories, which was later converted into Head of the Performing Arts Office, a senior management position since July 2017.

The Badajoz prosecutor Begoña García Boró requested the revocation of the indictment Pedro Sánchez’s brother, David Sánchez Pérez Castejón, as well as the president of the Badajoz Provincial Council, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, and the other seven people investigated in this process.

In a letter dated December 2, to which Europa Press has had access, prosecutor Begoña García justifies this request by asserting that “there is not in the case, nor by reference to other previous actions, a singling out of behaviors with criminal significance for each one of those investigated”, something that he considers “essential for his defense”.

The Provincial Council itself informed the instructor that between April 2023 and April 2024 – while, according to the complaint by Manos Cleans that gave rise to the judicial action, she resided in Elvas (Portugal) – lacked a “fixed location”being located last May in a new office in the Plaza de España in Badajoz.