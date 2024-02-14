Antonio Conte, 'I'll be back to coaching soon, I dream of winning the Champions League'

“I took this time for myself, for my family and to be with my parents. My dad pushes me to get back quickly, but it's important to recharge, physically and mentally. Now my only problem is that I have too much energy and I'm annoying my wife! I'm ready to get back on the bike.” Thus the former coach of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter, Antonio Conte, in an interview with the 'Telegraph'.



“It's not enough just to have fun, my teams also have to win otherwise the others are waiting to celebrate my failure. This is the truth”, underlines Conte.

The English newspaper also reveals a background story from this summer, when the Lecce coach did not want to get into a duel with Spalletti and therefore took a step back to lead the national team.

Antonio Conte reveals his coaching dream. “Honestly, I have a dream: one day I would like to lift the Champions League also as a coach. I know it's very difficult, people think it's simple, but you have to find yourself in the right club, a club that corresponds to your ambitions, a club ready to take the last step to win the Champions League. It's not easy, just look at Manchester City, how long it took them to build that success. Seven years, right? I would like to give this joy to my father. He told me 'I would like to see you lift the Champions League.' It's not easy, but everyone has the right to have a dream.”

During the long discussion, Conte explains some background information on his working methodology. Among these, the use of Subbuteo: “In every club I have coached I have brought Subbuteo, even sometimes to explain some tactical situations with my players. I have always had one at my house.” Then he opens up to the possibility of playing with the highest defense when he is back in the saddle: “Why not, it's a possibility. The first thing is to adapt to the characteristics of the players you have.”

Antonio Conte at Milan for the bookmakers. No Juventus, Roma or Napoli. But…

Where will Antonio Conte coach next year? For bookmakers the favorite team is Milan: Snai odds at 2 against 1 (i.e. you bet 1 euro and win 'only' two, while Sisal pays 2.50. The Rossoneri club has long been linked to the Salento coach in recent weeks, even if the feeling is that Stefano Pioli – who has a contract until 2025 – many cards can still be played for reconfirmation between now and the end of the season (primarily in the Europa League while to get back into the championship fight it would require a collapse of Inter, who have been almost unbeatable up to now) and then it is no secret that the club from via Aldo Rossi you appreciate emerging profiles like Thiago Motta.

The hypothesis Naples (Mazzarri returned to ferry after the dismissal of Rudi Garcia) for Antonio Conte instead it rises to 9 against 1 (both Snai and Sisal) and the same odds for a sensational return to Juventus (where the farewell of. is not at all obvious Max Allegri (contract until 2025) and in any case also in the case of the Bianconeri there have been rumors linked to a possible focus on Thiago Motta.

The path that leads to Rome is also difficult (but not impossible…). with Daniele De Rossi who is trying to earn reconfirmation after having accepted these 6 months post-Mourinho: also in this case it will depend a lot on how the season ends. In summary: the boomakers say Antonio Conte to Milan without great doubts, but the footballing reality could be more complex.