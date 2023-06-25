Gay, lesbian, trans and bisexual youth and adolescents in the Region, who have grown up in the equality conquered by those who preceded them, address the identity debate and explore beyond acronyms

An intergenerational dialogue: Eme Fuentes, La Yelo, Daniel Bernal and Diego Reina, this week in the Plaza de la Tolerancia, in Murcia

Sunday, June 25, 2023, 08:11

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Diego Reina was, 30 years ago, a young “armorized” gay who tried to protect himself from insults and ridicule by locking his sexual orientation under lock and key. He went through high school like this, and for a good part of his college years. “At that time we were ‘…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



