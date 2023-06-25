Gay, lesbian, trans and bisexual youth and adolescents in the Region, who have grown up in the equality conquered by those who preceded them, address the identity debate and explore beyond acronyms
Sunday, June 25, 2023, 08:11
Diego Reina was, 30 years ago, a young “armorized” gay who tried to protect himself from insults and ridicule by locking his sexual orientation under lock and key. He went through high school like this, and for a good part of his college years. “At that time we were ‘…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#journey #LGBTI #community #fight #rights #diverse #generation
Leave a Reply