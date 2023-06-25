yuri has been the target of critics of the LGBTQ+ community for more than a year for having launched against them, which is why she is always questioned by the media, especially in this month of pride.

Despite the fact that the renowned singer has apologized countless times and even on her knees, assuring that she “has not said anything” against anyone, she touched on the subject again when she was intercepted by the press at the Mexico City Airport.

“Some (criticize me). There are some wives who adore me and there are others who don’t, but hey, this is how it is, my love. We will never please anyone. I have said time and time again that I love the community. I love them very much, I see them there in my shows… I can’t do more”.

Likewise, Yuri explained that “The problem is with them, that small sector or that small group”, indicating that they surely criticize her for her religion: “I think it’s because I’m a Christian and I don’t go crazy or go out with the chicharrón outside. I think that’s it.”

Finally, the interpreter of ‘behind my window‘, He expressed that he will not enter into more controversies about the same thing again.

“I have never said that God does not love them at all… God also loves the community, of course, nothing more than I have my way of thinking as a Christian and it is respectable, I do not walk with a flag there in Reforma (saying ) ‘everyone has to be’, not my love, I respect but well they don’t respect me very much in that area, but it doesn’t matter, I still love them, I still love them”.

