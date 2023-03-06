Honduran journalist Jennifer Ávila has been the winner of the 2023 Gabo Award for Excellence Recognition for her commitment to truth, justice and the fight against structural violence that affects women and democracy in one of the Latin American countries where she is more difficult to practice journalism. And it is that her leadership, assumed by the Gabo Foundation, created by the Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez in 1994, stands out “in an environment in which it is not clear how journalism can continue.”

According to the awards jury, made up of 14 Latin American journalists, writers and academics, the reporter, editorial director and co-founder of Contracorriente is “a young professional who, despite all the difficulties, has decided to persevere in the exercise of good journalism honoring the principle that the right to information is not a privilege of journalists, but a right of the people.

For the jury, which announced its decision on the same day as the 96th anniversary of the birth of Gabriel García Márquez, the inspiring example of Ávila is considered a transformative force in Central America and beyond, from a Honduras besieged by the violence, corruption and organized crime. Many of the investigations on corruption, drug trafficking, violence and migration that she has published in her midst have had an impact inside and outside the borders of her country, for which she has been awarded other recognitions.

Ávila will receive the Recognition of Excellence in the eleventh edition of the Gabo Festival, the largest meeting dedicated to journalism, citizenship and culture in Latin America, which this year will be held from June 30 to July 2 in Bogotá.