Something that is very well known is that for now the game of Hogwarts Legacy is available exclusively at PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and also the pc. For their part, the versions of other consoles were scheduled to appear at another time of the year, dates already confirmed and that unfortunately have received a new calendar adjustment.

Originally it was going to be coming to these consoles in the month of April, but now it has been moved to the next May 5, 2023, a change that would not be so big for those who expected it. This is mentioned in a new post through the social network Twitter.

We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the world. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience across all platforms and we need more time to do that. Hogwarts Legacy will be released for PS4 and Xbox One on May 5, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that the corresponding version for nintendoswitchso it is possible that it will continue to be maintained for the next July 25. Despite all the problems, it is a relief that the game is still standing for these devices, since it cannot be forgotten that Gotham Knights at the time it canceled other versions.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: At first, the delay might have scared you, but seeing that it’s only a couple of weeks, there’s not much to worry about. Now, it only remains to wait a bit to be able to explore Hogwarts on PS4 and Xbox One.