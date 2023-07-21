Friday, July 21, 2023, 09:21



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The journalist specialized in science and technology, Esther Paniagua, is in charge of closing the Fahrenheit 78.8 cycle that has been held since the end of June in Los Alcázares. The appointment will be this afternoon, at 8:30 p.m. in the Plenary Hall of the Los Alcázares City Council. Admission is free until full capacity.

In this cycle organized by the Department of Culture of Los Alcázares and coordinated and presented by the journalist Lola Gracia, Esther Paniagua, will deal in this last session with error 404 and how a major blackout of the network of networks could occur; the chaos it could unleash and how dependent we are on it. This is something that she reveals in her book ‘Error 404 Ready for a world without internet?’. The journalist will also talk about the darker side of cyberspace, cybercrime and addiction to mobile devices, among other topics.