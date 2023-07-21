Protesters say tactics used by police were illegal and violated rights; agreement needs court approval to move forward

The city of New York (USA) has agreed to pay approximately US$ 13.7 million (R$ 65.74 million at current exchange rates) to resolve a class action lawsuit over police action during acts against the death of George Floyda black man, in 2020. The protesters who filed the lawsuit argue that the tactics used by agents were illegal and violated the rights of those protesting.

According to the newspaper The New York Timesthe city government will pay US$ 9,950 (R$ 47,749 at current exchange rates) to about 1,380 people who “were arrested and/or forcibly subdued by NYPD officers” at 18 locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn. The agreement is pending approval by the judge responsible for the case.

REMEMBER THE CASE

On May 25, 2020, police were called to a call at a convenience store in Minneapolis, Minnesota. One customer, George Floyd, was being accused of using an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill.

In a video released at the time, it is possible to see Floyd being immobilized on the ground by Derek Chauvin, one of the 3 police officers who arrived at the scene. For about 9 minutes, Chauvin remained kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he repeated “I can not breathe”.

Only when Floyd stopped moving did the officers call an ambulance. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead. In April 2021, Chauvin was found guilty of all 3 counts of murder against Floyd, including second-degree murder, carrying a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

After Floyd’s death, protests erupted from the movement Black Lives Matter (Black Lives Matter, in translation). Protesters were calling for justice for Floyd and other victims of police violence and actions to prevent further episodes.

