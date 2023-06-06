His professional beginnings in humor did not change his true passion: telling stories. The journalist Nacho Abad (Guadalajara, 53 years old) co-presents with David Aleman ‘Código 10’, the live program with information on events that Cuatro broadcasts this Tuesday night (10:50 p.m.). The communicator is a reference in the black chronicle of our country and the creator of some of the most famous information about the most mediatic cases of the last decade, in formats such as ‘The Ana Rosa program’ or ‘Public mirror’.

-Almost two months since the premiere of the program, what is your balance?

-We are settling down and the balance is very positive. The time slot is very complicated and we compete with big formats such as ‘MasterChef’ on La 1, ‘Hermanos’ on Antena 3 or ‘Survivientes’ on Telecinco. But I think we’re telling great stories with a show that’s different. And, above all, people have been liking it from day one, when they saw us as a high-quality program. The only thing is that they complain that we broadcast a lot of publicity, but there I can’t do anything (laughs).

-There are few formats of events live and in a ‘prime time’. There is an increasing commitment to crime documentaries on platforms.

-I like journalism that is live. If any newsworthy event suddenly occurs on Tuesday night, when the program is about to start, you should tell what is happening. The last hour. And I like direct. Canned journalism is more about reflection and depth. I have made documentaries like Marta del Castillo’s on Netflix and that is more about analysis, research or looking for new ways. In live journalism there is always that kind of tension. Also, I’m glued to my cell phone all day, which creates conflicts with my family (laughs).

-Is the journalism of events the least valued?

-Political or sports journalism is much more valued than event information. However, we are the ones who are dedicated to this who normally gut political corruption scandals. For example, the kidnapping in Maracena, in the province of Granada, of a councilwoman is a journalism that is between politics and events. And who capitalizes on that information? Well, journalists who are dedicated to investigating events. We are used to working on this type of information, although later we receive criticism and reproach for supposedly using curiosity, sensationalism… After all, those are common phrases and adjectives. They are the surnames that people give to event journalism instead of reflecting. It’s probably morbid news, yes, but all this has been evolving and, sometimes, even improving. Those of us who do events know that it is the most difficult information and journalism that can be done because you have to tell what nobody wants to tell you.

“More Fulfilled”



-How is your second stage at Mediaset living?

-At Mediaset I have lived the happiest stage of my life. I feel more fulfilled, appreciated and valued. I have a fabulous team in which we all go together. Really, I think I’m in the best time of my professional career.

-In the beginning he did a comedy program and now black chronicle. How did that record change come about?

-It was all a coincidence. I was a finalist in a monologue program with Llum Barrera, but summer came and suddenly I found myself working in the world of events. There was a saying that my parents always repeated to me, which was to try to be the best at everything, whatever you do. I am passionate about telling stories; narrate things that others do not know. I came across the information on events by chance and I liked it so much that I stayed. And I’ve been doing this for over twenty years…

-Would you make the leap to pure and hard entertainment or to another type of journalism?

Right now I wouldn’t know what to answer you. I like what I do although I would love to have more time to watch football (laughs), but working in sport would be too ‘hooligan’, I would lose perspective and lack objectivity. I also like politics, but for now I’ll stay with what I’m doing.