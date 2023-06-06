Spiegel: EU court decision on judicial reform in Poland is a defeat for Warsaw

The decision of the court of the European Union (EU) to recognize judicial reform in Poland as violating EU law is a complete defeat for Warsaw. About it writes German magazine Der Spiegel.

According to the author of the article, the legal feud between the European Union and the Polish side is entering a new round, and Warsaw is losing in this fight. “The final defeat of the government in Warsaw: the European Court again recognizes the judicial reform in Poland from 2019 as a violation of EU law,” the publication stressed.

The journalist said that due to Warsaw’s refusal to comply with previous court orders, a fine of one million euros per day was imposed on it, in April 2023 it was halved. At the same time, the European Commission (EC) is keeping several billion euros for Poland from a special coronavirus fund.

In July 2021, the EU demanded that Poland repeal the judicial reform provisions. The EU court has questioned the degree of independence of the Polish National Judicial Council, which selects members for the disciplinary chamber, as they are closely linked to the legislative and executive branches.