Since the premiere of the Nueva Condomina in 2006, Murcia has barely emerged victorious in its finals at home, something that it wants to change in the derby against Hércules
Every time a decisive match arrives for Real Murcia, many Murcians tremble, especially if it is played at the Enrique Roca. Since the inauguration of the new grana house in 2006 there have been few decisive matches played there in which the grana fans ended up celebrating the victory. Already at its premiere, in November 2006, and
#jinx #grana #house #myth #demolish
Leave a Reply