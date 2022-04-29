Unforgettable day for Meira, the Brazilian side of the Jimbee Cartagena injured in the preseason that today (Anaitasuna, 8:30 p.m.) will be in the squad against Xota, Osasuna Magna. His entry on the list is more exciting, as the player is still in the final stretch of recovery and will not be able to play for another month. Meira has been training with the group for a week and this appointment means a new step towards normalcy for him.

Finishing that set-up in mid-May is the goal. For now, you can finally see the game in first person with the rest of your teammates. It must be remembered that the Brazilian was injured seven months ago, in his first training session, due to a broken right knee crusader. «He is training with us. It is difficult for him to go out to play, he will warm up but clinically he is ready to play », Duda said yesterday. Simi Saiotti, Juanpi and Andresito have options to reach the ‘play-off’ for the title.

Xota-Jimbee xote:

Asier, Tony, Bynho, Linhares and Martil (possible starting quintet). Coach: Imanol Arregui.

Jimbee Cartagena:

Chemi, Bebe, Marinovic, Mellado and Drasler (initial quintet). Coach Doubt.

Track and time:

Anaitasuna, 8:30 p.m. No television.

The appointment is vital because the Jimbee can still cling to the second position in the standings. The draw against Betis (2-2) left little collateral damage for the rest of the surprises that the previous day brought. Today three points can be added. And get to the key date on Tuesday against Valdepeñas (Palacio de Deportes, 7:00 p.m.), postponed at the time due to a flu picture in the visiting team. Duda insisted on the need to recover the “correctness” and reduce the “precipitation”.