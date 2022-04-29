THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, April 29, 2022, 02:42



The adaptation of Pedro Acosta from Mazarrón to Moto2 is not being easy. The KTM rider finished seventh in Argentina and since then has had two consecutive crashes in Austin and Portimao. The ‘Shark of Mazarrón’ knew that moving up in category was not going to be an easy task, but he assures that he is taking it with philosophy. Yesterday in Jerez, in his first appearance before the start of the Spanish GP, he seemed relaxed.

«In the last race in Portimao, running is not that we ran a lot. The only thing we did was hurt ourselves because of the rain. In Jerez the weather forecast is quite good, we return home and I think it could be a good scenario, “said the man from Mazarrón in statements to DAZN.

«We are going to take it easy, in February in Jerez it went well, but I want to go up little by little, find the sensations I had in Austin and be patient. I think it’s important to keep going and see how far we can go”, explained the Moto3 world champion, who this afternoon will receive one of the awards at the 4th Jerez City Motor Awards.

Acosta knows that a lack of calm can play tricks on him, but it is his personality both on and off the court and there are things that are difficult to change. «You have to go easy and calm lately I have little. If I was calmer I would surely fall less, but in the end I don’t want to see myself 15th nor do I want to see myself 15th in a race. So that leads you to warm up, to press… I think it will be important to take small steps and not overwhelm me this year », he confessed.

promotional events



Despite his discreet results in Moto2, Acosta has been one of the main promotional claims of Dorna, organizer of the World Championship, in the days leading up to the Spanish GP. On Thursday, together with the current Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner, the rider from Mazarrón visited a Jerez winery and both rode through it pulling a hitch. As world champions are wont to do, the duo arrived at the winery in style, hurtling across the cobblestones on two KTM 1290 Super Dukes.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, Acosta attended a tribute ceremony paid by hundreds of fans in the Plaza de España in Lebrija (Seville). He visited the Town Hall, was escorted by dozens of bikers at his entrance to the town and took a mass bath before his arrival in Jerez. First free practice today.