Jimbee Cartagena wants to continue the good run of results that began just over a week ago after the victory in the President’s Cup (2-1) against El Pozo Murcia. Since then, they have managed to beat Osasuna Magna (4-2) at the Palacio de los Deportes and Family Cash Alzira on penalties in the Copa del Rey.

In that good vibes, Duda’s men arrive at this Sunday’s duel, where they will only have the loss of Meira, in the final phase of recovery after his meniscus injury at the end of last year. They have finally been able to complete a week of relatively normal training with almost all the team members at the coach’s disposal. In addition, for the first time in the year there will be no game during the week.

This, without a doubt, should help the meloneros take a step forward in their performance in the league championship. They add four points out of a possible six in 2023 and now they are involved in a stretch of competition where they will face teams, a priori, with lower budgets. Today’s duel against Antequera will be followed next Friday by a visit to bottom club Manzanares before leaving for Granada to play the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup.

Pablo Ramírez, before his ‘ex’



Precisely a cup champion visits the Palacio de los Deportes. Last season, while in the Second Division, they gave the big surprise and eliminated five clubs from the highest category to win the Copa del Rey. In that title, Pablo Ramírez was very relevant, presented this week as a new signing of those from Avenida del Cantón and whose debut with the elastic melonera will take place against the team that catapulted him to the futsal elite.

The pivot has scored seven goals for the Malaga team in the first round of the competition and has been a real threat to the rivals throughout this time. Now, those of Tete must recover from the loss of what has been their main offensive weapon.

University students are not at their best. They have three games without knowing the victory in the league, they fell this week 5-0 against Levante in the Cup and they were not able to overcome Inter in a semifinal match of the Super Cup. This has meant that, after an enormous league start, they have fallen to the bottom of the table.

Likewise, their numbers outside of Fernando Argüelles are very poor. In the entire season they have only been able to win one match, on matchday 2 against El Pozo and they have only two draws on the pitches of Noia and Ribera Navarra.