He found out he had a bad disease and decided to end it. Rosanna Fratello and the immense pain for the loss of Giovanni

He moved the audience with his story. Rosanna Brother was a guest at very true and spoke of the great pain that marked his life after the loss of his brother.

Photo credit: Very true

The Italian singer and actress said that it was he who helped her build her career. That same career that she is proud of today and that has given her everything she has of her.

A memory that came back to the surface, during the broadcast, after the presenter Silvia Toffanin showed her a movie of his life. Seeing her brother again is every time a blow to the heart for Rosanna.

Giovanni has discovered that he has one bad disease and decided to take his own life.

Even after many years I always have it in my mind. She had a short life marked by an illness and in the end she decided she didn’t want to be there anymore.

Today I want to remember him with a smile. It was he who took me around, to competitions. He was the one who gave me this chance to sing, I owe my career to him. When he died, I didn’t expect such a gesture from him. Two seconds before my mom and I had entered the room to be with him, then we went into the kitchen and heard a crazy bang: my brother was gone. It’s the worst thing a mother and sister can experience. I don’t wish that on anyone. Parents should always leave before their children. There isn’t a night that I don’t pray and ask him to be near us. I have always turned to him to thank him for being my brother.

Rosanna Brother and love for Pino

The singer then wanted to talk about the great love that binds her to husband Pino for over 50 years. And it is thanks to him that she was able to get up and face the loss of her brother Giovanni. Even if that emptiness still accompanies her every day.

When he leaves for work, after a journey and exhausting days, he returns home and finds that loving man, ready to take care of her. And she still does, despite 50 years of marriage. A true love, for which Rosanna will be forever grateful.