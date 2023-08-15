Jimbee Cartagena wants his ambitious project in the highest category of Spanish futsal to continue to take hold. With this objective, the melon club launched on Monday the campaign to attract subscriptions for the next season. With the motto ‘Prepare for glory!’, in reference to the movie ‘300’, those on Avenida del Cantón repeat last season’s prices to try to make the Palacio de los Deportes look even more crowded.

The sports venue will continue, one more year, sectorized. In this way, six price categories are again established depending on the location in which the followers wish to place themselves. The prices are very diverse: from 40 euros for renewal in the north and south funds to 180 euros in the VIP area.

SUBSCRIPTION CAMPAIGN JIMBEE CARTAGENA 23/24 SUBSCRIPTION CAMPAIGN JIMBEE CARTAGENA 23/24 See also "I have not returned, he is sorry, which is something else": Ale Venturo denies reconciliation with the 'Gato' FERTILIZER CAMPAIGN JIMBEE CARTAGENA 23/24

Thus, those who acquire their card in any of the funds will pay 40 euros; those on the east or west track will pay 65; the price will be 70 for the east high tribune; grandstand cards will cost 80 euros and preferred seats will cost 90 euros. The new registrations will be twenty euros more expensive in all locations, except in the funds, which will cost only 50 euros.

Likewise, the club will once again make different categories available to you with their respective discounts. The children’s, for children between 6 and 14 years old, will have prices between 30 and 70 euros for those who already paid last season. The special category, which includes the unemployed, people between 15 and 17 years of age and people over 65 years of age, costs between 30 and 80 euros. The youngest category, which includes children between 3 and 5 years old, costs 25 euros and the free youngest category, where children will not have to pay, includes children under 2 years of age.

The keys

same prices

The prices are maintained with respect to the last campaign, as are the categories

sectorized palace

The municipal facility will have six types of entrances depending on the location

cheerleader

It will be located at the bottom of the track, it will cost 25 euros and it will be for young people between 18 and 30 years old.

On the other hand, an Animation Stand will be established again with the aim of repeating the great atmosphere of last year. Young people between the ages of 18 and 30, supporters of the supporters club or registered in a supporter’s club, can register there, and it will be located at the bottom of the south track. The price is 25 euros.

The card includes access to all league matches, except those designated as ‘club day’. Matches in other competitions such as the Copa del Rey or the ‘playoffs’ for the league title will also be paid separately.

Season tickets can be purchased in person at the club offices from August 16, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 to 7:30 p.m. They can also be obtained via ‘online’, at ‘jimbee.compralaentrada.com’ The renewal period ends on August 27.