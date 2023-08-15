Absent in the United States in the last two years due to his refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Serbian Novak Djokovic has landed hungry and fresh legs at the Cincinnati Masters 1000, where he can snatch the world number one from his current great rival, the Murcian Carlos Alcaraz. The young prodigy from El Palmar, who has just stumbled in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Toronto, needs to reach the final in Cincinnati to ensure that he remains at the forefront of the ATP ‘ranking’ at the US Open, which will be held on 28 August to September 10.

Before the American Grand Slam, the last of the year, Djokovic and Alcaraz meet in Cincinnati for the first time since the Spaniard’s victory a month ago in the Wimbledon final, which the Serb assured he quickly overcame. “It’s not the first nor the last game that I’ve lost, so I got over it in one day,” said the Serbian, who preferred not to play in Toronto to prepare for the tournaments in the United States.

“I needed a good rest and some time with my family, and that’s what I did. And of course I regretted not taking advantage of the opportunities during that final,” recalled the Serb, referring to the Wimbledon decider.

The Spanish Alejandro Davidovich or the Argentine Tomás Etcheverry will be the first obstacle in Cincinnati for Djokovic. “Of course, I’m very excited and I really wanted to come,” said Djokovic, who added that “I like the feeling I have after more than 20 years of professional tennis. There is still competitive fire.” Alcaraz, for his part, is also motivated by a possible new duel against the great representative of the old guard of tennis. “I like those battles,” stressed the Murcian yesterday. «You have to enjoy when the battle is against one of the legends of our sport like Novak. I feel like I’m the main rival and for me it’s crazy.”

Alcaraz, 20, acknowledged that his participation in Toronto, where he lost to the American Tommy Paul, “was not a good week” but he wants to focus now on staying at the top of the circuit before defending his US Open crown. “The main goal is to stay in first place,” he stressed. “And if I lose it, try to get it back as quickly as possible.”

Eliminated last year in the Cincinnati quarterfinals by Cameron Norrie, the draw provided Alcaraz with a possible rematch against Tommy Paul in the third round. Among other title contenders, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev will try to regain his fearsome hard-court level after his disappointing performance in Toronto, where he fell to second-place finalist Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals.

Davis cup



Alcaraz leads the team that will play the group stage of the Davis Cup finals, from September 12 to 17 in Valencia, against the Czech Republic, Serbia and South Korea. The list announced by the new captain David Ferrer also includes Alejandro Davidovich, Roberto Bautista and Marcel Granollers, awaiting a fifth player to be decided later. “I see the team in very good shape,” Ferrer said yesterday.