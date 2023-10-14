Saturday, October 14, 2023, 09:29



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Israeli Army has announced to the population of central and northern Gaza the opening of two exit corridors to the south of the enclave that will remain in force from ten in the morning to four in the afternoon (between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. peninsular in Spain). The head of the Arab media division of the Israel Defense Forces, Colonel Avichay Adraee, has published on his X account that residents will be able to travel the central Saladin road and the route that links the coastal avenues of Daldul and Al Sana “without any danger” towards Khan Yunis, the main town in the south of the enclave. “If you are interested in your own safety and that of your loved ones, head south according to instructions,” the colonel warned.

This protocol comes after Israel yesterday announced a 24-hour ultimatum for residents of towns in northern and central Gaza to leave their homes in the face of an imminent ground incursion against Hamas. The initiative has been rejected by the United Nations and several international NGOs, which consider it as forced displacement that will lead 1.1 million residents of these populations to a humanitarian catastrophe and a violation of International Humanitarian Law.

human shields



Israel defends that extending the time for the population to leave northern Gaza is a measure for “the protection of civilians”, who are being used “as human shields” by the Palestinian militias. “Rest assured, Hamas leaders are taking care of themselves and protecting themselves from attacks in the region,” Colonel Adraee warned.

This Friday, the Ministry of Health of Gaza, under control of Hamas, reported at least 70 Palestinians killed and 200 injured in an Israeli bombardment on precisely the exit corridor opened on the Saladin highway, the main vehicle transit route in the enclave. .