Sonic Superstars was shown by IGN with a video Of gameplay lasting approximately thirteen minutes, which includes some spectacular cinematic sequences and various gameplay phases of the new title produced by SEGA.
If you’ve read our review of Sonic Superstars, you’ll know what the speedster hedgehog’s latest adventure is full of new contentsuch as the powers linked to the Chaos Emeralds, as well as having a clear focus on cooperative multiplayer.
A great return
There was certainly a need for one renewed two-dimensional experience dedicated to Sonic, and Superstars manages to satisfy this desire brilliantly, despite having received positive but not stellar ratings from the international press.
It was perhaps the Battle mode, not exactly exciting, that dictated the most critical evaluations; or perhaps the degree of fluctuating originality of the levels, which sometimes feel a little too much like they have already been seen. In any case, you can try all this first hand starting from October 17 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
