Sonic Superstars was shown by IGN with a video Of gameplay lasting approximately thirteen minutes, which includes some spectacular cinematic sequences and various gameplay phases of the new title produced by SEGA.

If you’ve read our review of Sonic Superstars, you’ll know what the speedster hedgehog’s latest adventure is full of new contentsuch as the powers linked to the Chaos Emeralds, as well as having a clear focus on cooperative multiplayer.