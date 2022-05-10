After his goals with Mazatlán FC, the 25-year-old Mexican forward, Brian Rubiohas caught the attention of some fans, because due to his low profile and being in a team with little publicity, his presence had not been noticed until the last playoff game against the Puebla Strip.
But what was striking is that the player emerged from the basic forces of the Tigres UANL and now that he has been scoring goals, he has been followed by followers of his former team.
Currently, Brian Rubio is the Mexican striker with the most goals in Liga MX, not counting goals from penalties, he finished his semester with four goals with Mazatlán FC, three goals in the regular phase and one in the final phase (repechage) in just under 600 minutes played throughout the tournament.
As previously mentioned, the center forward began his career in the Tigres UANL youth academy in 2018, a year later he went to Toluca, later to Heredian from Costa Rica and later he joined FC Juárez and currently belongs to Mazatlán FC.
