This week the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament will take place, the first leg between Club América and Club Puebla will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium this Wednesday, May 11 at 9:05 p.m.
So the blue-cream group commanded by Fernando Ortiz will seek to get out with an advantage to solve the key at home over the weekend.
After the suspension of the coffee attacker on the last date of the regular phase, because he received his fifth yellow card in the contest, the player will be back for the Liguilla.
With the call almost ready, it would only be necessary to define if Mauro Lainez either santiago naveda they attend the first leg at Angelopolis or they stay to have activity in the Sub-20.
Likewise, not much news is expected, since Fernando Ortiz he practically has his ideal eleven, only on the last date there were some variations in the headlines due to the absence of Martinez and midfield rotations.
America Lineup (4-2-3-1) | William Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas.
