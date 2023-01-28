Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Tomorrow, the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference (Arab Health 2023), the largest healthcare exhibition and conference in the Middle East, will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center, from January 30 to February 2, 2023, with a record participation of more than 45 international pavilions, including In that the first participation of: from New Zealand, Singapore, Tunisia, Indonesia and Estonia.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the UAE, said in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad: “The UAE has developed infrastructure and health services with large investments, and confirmed its interest by providing high-quality health care to its citizens and residents.”

He pointed to the contribution of many Italian companies to the advancement of the health care sector in the UAE, as they provided advanced technical solutions for diagnosis and treatment.

He said, “We are proud of the strong cooperation that exists between our healthcare sector with the UAE, and we look forward to further cooperation to develop healthcare services further.”

He announced that, based on the common desire to enhance cooperation in the health field between the two countries, a high-level delegation from Grupo San Donato, the largest private company specializing in the healthcare sector in Italy, is currently in the UAE to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities with the competent authorities in the UAE.

Regarding the UAE’s hosting of the Arab Health Conference and Exhibition, he replied: “Hosting the Arab Health Exhibition, the largest health care exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa region, is an honorable achievement for the UAE.”

He said, “Thanks to its excellent reputation, Italy is the ninth exporter of medicines in the world, and more than 85% of production is allocated to foreign markets, and our strategic cooperation with the UAE is one of our best partners, with an average annual demand of 70 million euros.”

For his part, Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner in the UAE, said that Italy is participating as a platinum partner for the Arab Health Exhibition, in the presence of 116 companies distributed in 4 different halls, which are Zabeel Hall H1 (medical laboratory industry), and Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 (medical equipment and devices). Sheikh Saeed Halls 1 and 2 (imaging and diagnostics), and Sheikh Rashid Hall (orthopedics, physiotherapy and rehabilitation).

Italian Pavilion

Regarding the Italian pavilion in this session of the Arab Health Exhibition, Scarpa stated that the circular economy and sustainability will be the focus of the Italian pavilion, which operates under the slogan “Sustainability is sustainab-ITALY,” indicating that his country would like to make the health care industry more sustainable and cooperate with The UAE is proposing solutions to ensure environmental transformation.

As for the number of Italian companies participating in the current year’s event, he mentioned that 116 Italian companies will participate in the Arab Health Exhibition thanks to the support of the Italian Trade Agency.