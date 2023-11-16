The Israeli army stated this Thursday that it took “operational control” of the Gaza port, a key infrastructure of the Palestinian territoryon the 41st day of war between Israel and Hamas.

(You can read: Pro-Palestinian protest forces Canada’s prime minister to leave restaurant: video)

A joint operation by armored and naval forces allowed in “the last few days” to “take operational control of the Gaza port, which was under the control of the terrorist organization Hamas,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

(Also: Israeli Army orders an evacuation of communities in southern Gaza for the first time)

He added that the Palestinian Hamas movement used it “as a training center for its naval commando forces to plan and execute naval terrorist attacks”.

The war began with Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israeli soil on October 7. Approximately 1,200 people were killed during the assault, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

(Also: UN humanitarian chief’s 10-point plan to ‘end the carnage in Gaza’)

In retaliation, Israel incessantly bombards the Gaza Strip, which is under almost total siege. Israeli bombings have caused 11,500 deaths, mostly civilians, including 4,710 children, according to the Hamas government that controls this Palestinian territory.

An injured Palestinian is taken to Al-Aqsa Hospital.

The Israeli military said it was fighting in the heart of Gaza City and announced in recent days that it had taken control of several Hamas government institutions, including parliament, several administrative buildings and the military police headquarters.

The Islamist movement minimized this announcement and stated that These are “empty” buildings..

Israeli troops also launched operations in Gaza hospitals, accusing Hamas of using them to hide weapons and command centers.

(Also read: Israeli Army reports ‘selective’ operation inside Gaza’s largest hospital)

The Israeli army continues its incursion this Thursday into the main hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al Shifa, where thousands of civilians are located, raising international concerns and criticism.

Meanwhile, the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, stated this Thursday in an interview with EFE that Only the Israeli Army can guarantee security in Gaza when the war ends, Hamas is eradicated and a “new regime” is established in the Strip..

“Who can guarantee the safety of those who have suffered the worst atrocity of their lives?” asked Herzog, who assured that “right now, the only ones who can do it are the Israel Defense Forces.”

For his part, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, who is making an official visit to Israel this Thursday, asked the Foreign Minister of that country, Eli Cohen, not to let “anger consume him” and that in “a certain moment we have to see how this war ends.”

(Also read: Hamas proposes exchanging 70 Israeli hostages, women and children, for a ceasefire)

I feel your fear and your pain and that of the people who have been attacked, murdered. I understand her anger, but let me ask you not to let your anger consume you.

“I feel your fear and your pain and that of the people who have been attacked, murdered. I understand your anger, but let me ask you not to let your anger consume you,” Borrell said at a press conference. “What makes the difference between a civilized society and a terrorist group is respect for human life and all human lives have the same value,” he added.

This is the first visit to Israel by the head of European diplomacy since the escalation broke out on October 7.

(Also read: Israel investigates ‘several cases’ of sexual violence against women committed by Hamas)

Civilians and rescue teams search for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building in Khan Yunis.

The UN calls for international investigation

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called this Thursday for an international investigation following “extremely serious accusations” of violations of international law in the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

“The extremely serious accusations of multiple and serious violations of international humanitarian law, whoever their authors may be, demand a rigorous investigation and the clarification of responsibilities”declared Volker Türk in a briefing to UN member countries in Geneva.

(Also read: Activists paint mural in northern Mexico in protest against attacks by Israel and Hamas)

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Meirav Eilon Shaha, reacted by stating that international law is not a “suicide pact” that allows “terrorist organizations (…) to benefit from constant international support.”

His Palestinian counterpart, Ibrahim Khraishi, called for the international community to “wake up” to what he calls a “massacre” and “genocide.”

Türk added that given the events, an international investigation is necessary.

(Also: Benjamin Netanyahu talks about ‘possible agreement’ to free hostages held by Hamas)

Bodies of people killed in a bombing lie on the ground in the courtyard of Al-Shifa hospital.

“Where national authorities are unwilling or unable to carry out such investigations, and where There are conflicting narratives about certain significant events, an international investigation is needed“he emphasized.

The UN official said this after a visit to the Middle East last week.

(Continue reading: ‘The day Hamas is over we can start again’)

Türk was unable to enter Israel or the Palestinian territories, despite having requested authorization.

The Israeli mission in Geneva told AFP that it did not see what “benefit the High Commissioner’s visit at this time” could bring to Israel.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL