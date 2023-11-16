Daniela Darcourt is already in Seville, Spain, where the awards ceremony will take place. Latin Grammy. The compatriot seeks to bring him to Peru the award for which he was nominated; thus, Magaly Medina He interviewed her and congratulated her on the achievement. However, the ‘Señor Lie’ interpreter also surprised by revealing the impressive surprise that she has for Peruvians of winning in the category of best album

What is the promise that Daniela Darcourt made to win a Grammy?

Daniela Darcourt promised a free concert in Peru to take the Grammy: “I am a woman of my word and whoever knows me knows it, you know it (to Magaly), so, at the same time Municipality of Lima, They will give me all the facilities to do it because I know that I am not going to skip the permits or anything, but I would love to celebrate this Grammy if I take it home“.

Magaly praised Daniela Darcourt. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

The ‘Magpie‘ I highlighted the talent of the artist and praised her: “We wish you the best of luck, that tomorrow (today) I hope you bring us a Grammy to Peru, I think we deserve it, but I also think that you have to invite people to vote for you. (…) Thank you Daniela, the mere fact of being there with the medal on your chest as a nominee is already a step, it is already winning, you already won there, kisses, may you do very welln”, held the ATV figure.

When are the Latin Grammys 2023?

The awarding of the Latin Grammy 2023 is TODAY, November 16, from the 7.00 pm

The Latin Grammys will take place today, November 16. Photo: Latin Grammy

How old is Daniela Darcourt?

Daniela Alejandra Darcourt Escurra was born on April 20, 1996, so she currently has 27 years.

