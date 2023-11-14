Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 2:47 p.m.



The Israeli Army has reported that its troops have taken over multiple military and government buildings from the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including “the headquarters of the legislative assembly and the Government.”

“The combined combat forces of the Seventh Brigade controlled the headquarters of the Hamas legislative assembly and government, the Hamas Police headquarters, and an engineering college used for weapons production and development,” it said. the military spokesperson, who detailed that these buildings have been taken “in recent days.”

This editorial team is currently working to update and complete this information.