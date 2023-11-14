On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for November 14.

Aries

Little by little they have realized the people who were not worth it and have to get out of their lives. The new Moon will bring you the opportunity to start a new cycle in love, you will be able to conquer the person you are interested in, and if you have a partner you will see your relationship improve, it will be full of passion and romance.

Taurus

They are finally letting go of those bad memories of past loves, which will lead them to have their energy at its maximum and to bet on love again. With the help of the new Moon you will find connections that will help you feel better. They will see changes in their character and will have to face arguments with the family.

Gemini

They are in much better shape and healthier since they decided to take care of themselves and the new Moon will fill them with vitality. Let yourself be carried away by that cosmic energy.

Cancer

The new Moon will open the doors for you to find happiness and love. Finally you will be able to get your head and your heart to go in the same direction, you just have to visualize who you want in your life and attract positive energy to achieve it.

Leo

Your effort to achieve harmony in your home will pay off. The new Moon will make you want to spend more time with your family, sit down and reflect together and visualize that dream you want to build, just learn to respect the decisions of others. Beware of people who are speaking badly about you.

Virgo

Thanks to the new Moon you will have a clearer mind, be attentive to your thoughts, because your intuition will be highly developed and you will know how to improve your projects. Be careful with your heart, they have stopped showing interest in the person they love. There is someone who is in love with you, don’t let that opportunity pass you by.

Pound

The new Moon will bring you an improvement in your finances. In this cycle they will have the energy they need to complete projects and resolve conflicts. They will feel stronger and more secure. Take a moment to reflect and you will be able to turn your problems into money, but stop complaining about everything and make decisions. They will have to face a situation that will make them value what they have.

Scorpion

They will feel renewed and healthy, they have to be ready for a new stage full of positive energies. They will have to face betrayals from people they love, they will have to be strong and harden their hearts, but be careful with what they say, because their words can hurt. Stop thinking about the future and work on your present.

Sagittarius

You will feel a great connection with your inner self and the New Moon will help you have a fresh perspective to better understand your life. You will see that situations and people that previously mattered a lot to you will no longer have that position. A new love could arrive from distant lands and you will find yourself involved in gossip.

Capricorn

Your strength and professionalism will be your best weapon in this period to create new projects. Teamwork will lead to success. Relax and meditate to let your wits flow. They have to overcome what happened in the past and pave their way to be happy. They could soon establish a new relationship.

Aquarium

They will feel revitalized and will be able to face the challenges that life puts in front of them. It is a good time to visualize what they want in their professional life, they must lead their colleagues. Think about the goals you want to achieve because you will receive the boost you need, but don’t take your feet off the ground. Don’t let your need for comfort make you fall in love with people who will only harm you.

Pisces

Your intuition will be very developed these days. The new Moon will further enhance that quality and show you where you have to go during the next six months of your life. Relax and you will gain mental clarity to attract money and prosperity. Ask the moon for what you dream of. Stop thinking that a person will change, accept them as they are and if not, it is best for them to get out of your life.