The island, which formed about 1,200 kilometers south of Tokyo following the eruption of an underwater volcano at the end of October, continues to expand and seismic activity in the area does not stopas reported by Japanese authorities.

The Japan Coast Guard has recorded new images in recent days that show that the new island, off the southern coast of the island of Ioto (also known as Iwojima and administratively dependent on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government), already measures 450 meters from north to south and 200 meters from east to west.

The crater remains active, spewing magma and pumice, and the eruptive columns They reach up to 200 meters in height.

Volcanic ash and sand are thrown into the air every few minutes and water vapor continues to rise.

Eruptions in the area had already taken place before last October, although without sufficient level for the magma to create new islands, according to the doctor in volcanology and associate professor at the Earthquake Research Institute of the University of Tokyo, Fukashi Maeno.

A new count of islands in the Japanese archipelago published earlier this year by the Japanese Geospatial Information Authority (GSI) indicates that the number now reaches 14,125, more than double the number found until then (6,852).

