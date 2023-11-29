Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, the fourth session of the Dubai Conference for Economic and Professional Bodies will be held on February 27 and 28, 2024, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to make the emirate one of the three most important global destinations for tourism. Specialization and business, thus enhancing its position on the global map as a leading destination for hosting business events and meetings for representatives of international bodies and associations within various sectors.

The event, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center under the slogan “Double Value: The Role of Bodies in Enabling Change,” will attract a prominent group of officials, experts and international CEOs from various sectors, and will also constitute an ideal platform for communication between participants to exchange opinions, in a step that reflects the pioneering and vital role. Which bodies and associations play to serve the needs of their members and achieve their ambitions, especially their effective role in positive change in societies.

The conference sessions, organized by the Dubai Center for Economic and Professional Bodies, review the latest innovative strategies, best practices and policies that enhance cooperation mechanisms between bodies. The event also represents an opportunity to contribute to supporting individuals and the needs of society on the one hand, and enhancing business practice and the economy on the other hand. The conference is expected to witness a significant presence by directors of bodies, associations and concerned parties within economic bodies around the world, including government officials and strategic partners, to discuss contributions to achieving civil, economic and social development in the region.

A leading destination

Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai and the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, said: “Dubai seeks to consolidate its position as a leading destination in organizing and hosting major events and conferences, while organizing the Dubai Conference for Economic and Professional Bodies comes to confirm Dubai’s commitment to supporting and developing bodies and associations that support communities.” “And contribute to developing strategies and drawing up new policies in this sector worldwide. In light of the progress and economic development that the emirate is witnessing in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, it provides an ideal environment to explore solutions to bring about the required positive change.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming once again the officials, global experts and partners in the region to discuss ways of cooperation and achieving common goals, especially as the conference supports the goals and agenda of bodies and associations from all over the world by exploring the competitive advantages that Dubai enjoys, which allows it to increase the number of its members.” And enhance the scope of its spread in the Middle East and beyond.”

Global center

For his part, Director General of Dubai Chambers, Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, said: “The Dubai Conference for Economic and Professional Bodies provides an important platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange for all parties concerned with exploring expansion opportunities in the Middle East region. These bodies play a vital role in promoting innovation and driving the development of knowledge-based economies around “Dubai’s hosting of the conference stems from its position as a leading global center for business and investment, with its strategic location and competitive advantages, which allows bodies to communicate with key stakeholders in the public and private sectors, and paves the way for sustainable economic and social development.”

The conference agenda includes discussing several main topics, the most important of which is the role of artificial intelligence in performing the tasks of CEOs of bodies and associations, drawing strategies to attract members and ensuring the continuity of their membership, dealing with turmoil and legacy, and supporting communities. The fourth session will also witness open interactive dialogue sessions, ensuring the expansion of the circle of exchange of ideas. And insights among the participants, and more details about the speakers and attendees will be announced during the coming period.

The Dubai Conference for Economic and Professional Bodies is the most prominent event of the Dubai Center for Economic and Professional Bodies, which was launched in 2014 as a joint initiative between the Dubai Chambers, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, and the Dubai World Trade Center to support and license regional and international associations and bodies in the field of business and establish an office or branch for them in the emirate. The Dubai Center for Economic and Professional Bodies opened its newest office at One Central in the Dubai World Trade Center in December 2019, providing a collaborative environment for registered associations and bodies. Previous sessions of the conference addressed important topics, including community building and leading change: the societal impact of associations.