The leader of the transfer irrigators, Lucas Jiménez, was totally baffled by what happened in the National Water Council, and asked the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, and the general secretary of the Murcian PSOE, José Vélez, “to explain what this game obeys; What does this all mean”. He addressed both as negotiating the agreement they supposedly reached with the Ministry.

Jiménez said he felt “lost” in the face of the situation that has been generated, since the green light has been given to the Plan del Tajo and also to the draft of the royal decree that stops the rise in flows from the year 2026. “The text leaves no room There is no doubt, but the words of Secretary of State Hugo Morán, who has said that the progressive increase in flows will be applied as it comes in the Tagus Plan, does not leave room for doubt. If so, it means that what has been achieved by Ximo Puig and Vélez is a dead letter, and that what the royal decree says is not intended to be fulfilled. The president of Scrats stressed that if what Hugo Morán stated is applied, the result will be “a cruel joke for the irrigators and a ‘colada’ by Puig and Vélez.”

Before the Council meeting, a group of Murcian irrigators and leaders of Proexport and Asaja, among others, demonstrated in front of the doors of the Ministry. Members of environmental groups, such as the Tagus Network and the Platform for the Madrid Rivers and the Tagus River, of which Ecologistas en Acción is a part, also did so, demanding that ecological flows be applied and that the good condition of the rivers be preserved. riverbeds of the basin.