A jug of cold water to the expectations of Levante. In an unexpected last-minute turn, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition does not guarantee that the maximum cut in the Transfer will be avoided with the increase in ecological flows. Rather, it points to the opposite, that the impact be total and transfers for irrigation are reduced by more than 80 hectometres in the year 2027. At the meeting of the National Water Council, in which confusion reigned, the Secretary of State Hugo Morán stated that the progressive increase in flows will be applied as included in the Tagus Plan, without revisions or conditions.

If confirmed, the agreement that the Ministry seemed to have reached with the Government of Ximo Puig and the Murcian socialists could become a dead letter. However, the regional secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development of the Valencia Community, Rogelio Llanes, said that the important thing is that the flow review mechanism has been approved, so the agreement is maintained.

contradictory position



After the change of speech of the Ministry, favorable to the position of the Executive of Castilla-La Mancha, the last word will have the Council of Ministers when it approves the royal decree of the new basin plans. At that moment it will be known what the ceding and receiving basins must abide by, since yesterday’s meeting ended with a high dose of uncertainty. The position of the Ministry was contradictory, since the green light was given to the Plan del Tajo and also to the draft of the decree that puts a stop to flows. In this situation, it is not ruled out that there are changes in the wording of the decree. The opinion of the National Water Council is not binding

The last word will be the Council of Ministers, although some believe that the agreement with Puig and Vélez may be a dead letter



Following the words of Hugo Morán, Vice President Teresa Ribera, who joined the session, does not guarantee that the agreement with the Government of the Valencian Community and the Murcian Socialists will be applied to cushion the impact on the Transfer. After the threat of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha not to support the Tagus Plan if the staggered increase in flows was not executed, and also to request that the legal provision that stops said application be left without effect, Morán stated that the increase will be implemented progressive up to 8.6 cubic meters per second in the year 2027, without review, regardless of what the Water Mass Surveillance Program says and against the draft of the decree.

García-Page implies that he negotiated at the last minute with Ribera a change of criteria of the Ministry on the Transfer



The Secretary of State said that the judgments of the Supreme Court had to be complied with (although none indicates what the flow should be) and also the Plan del Tajo in its entirety, with a progressive rise to 8.6 cubic meters per second, a 40 % more than today. The novelty, he pointed out, is that there is a commitment to inform the National Water Council of the staggered increases that are taking place. This contradicts the ninth provision of the draft of the decree, which was also approved yesterday, according to which the flow will not be increased from the year 2026 if the environmental objectives set are met.

Morán’s statements stressed the session in the middle of the afternoon and confusion spread, since many assumed that the provision that reviews the flows would be applied in the year 2026, with the purpose of leaving the rise at 7 cubic meters per second, which which represents a cut of the Transfer of 31 hectometres per year. Otherwise, there will be more than 80 on the horizon of 2027.

García-Page’s intervention



Castilla-La Mancha’s position in the Council is related to previous statements by its president Emiliano García-Page, who stated that “very intense” talks took place on Monday to overcome “the last potholes and obstacles to common sense” around to the approval of the Tagus plan. “I think today is going to be a truly historic day for Castilla-La Mancha,” he said. He implied that a change had taken place, agreeing at the last minute with the Ministry. In the statements made from London, he pointed out that this is “probably the day that we begin to rebalance the balance of the Tagus and the Transfer,” he EP reported. García-Page valued the “coherence” and “firmness” of the Government of Spain and Teresa Ribera, in the midst of “innumerable tensions and negotiations.”

The Tagus Plan obtained 54 votes in favour, 22 against and 13 abstentions, including that of the Valencian Community. The Murcian government voted against. The Segura Plan also went ahead with 55 votes in favor and 20 against, including the irrigators. Likewise, the green light was given to the planning of other demarcations and to the flood risk management plans.