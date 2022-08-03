Sinaloa.- Due to the high percentage of high and medium demand crops planted in the previous agricultural cyclethe president of the Irrigation Module 74-I of the municipality of AngosturaAndrés Urías Urías called on producer users to abide by the planting program that is prepared according to the corresponding volumes of waterotherwise they will not be responsible for possible losses.

The scarcity of water for agricultural irrigation was a problem that caused enormous mobilizations both economic and work for the workers of the module.

This is due to the fact that 79% of the crops planted in the autumn-winter cycle were of high and medium demand, for which they required a considerable extra cost in addition to effort and wear and tear to supply water.

“It has been necessary to restrict the planting of medium and high demand crops, however, in each agricultural cycle we are out of phase,” said Urías Urías.

For him autumn-winter cycle, it was planned to plant 23 thousand 500 hectaresHowever, 23,871 hectares were cultivated, of which only 21% were of low demand.

“19% more was planted than scheduled, for this reason we found ourselves in the need to pump a larger volume than estimated,” he said.

For the 2021-2022 agricultural cycle, an irrigation plan was drawn up with 161.6 million cubic meters allocated for planting. However, a total of 193.1 million cubic meters of water were used, that is, 31.5 million more than scheduled.

“The missing volume had to be covered with our own pumping, private pumping and dam water,” he said. In this regard, the president of Module 74-I declared that they will not be held responsible for the losses generated by discrepancies.