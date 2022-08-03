When Al Qaeda (AQ) lost its leader and founder Osama Bin Laden in a US operation in Pakistan, it took three months to officially announce the name of his replacement. Ayman al-Zawahiri then picked up the baton and since 2011 he has been the head of the organization, the figure to whom all the franchise groups in Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Arabian Peninsula, the Maghreb, the Sahel and the Middle East have shown allegiance. The recent operation ordered by Joe Biden against Al-Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul once again beheads AQ and opens a great mystery about Afghanistan, the place that until now had been a sanctuary for Arab jihadists, especially since the return from the Taliban to power. Al-Zawahiri was a guest of the Haqqani network, the Taliban faction in charge of security in Kabul.

Andrew Watkins, an expert on the region and a former analyst at the International Crisis Group (ICG), highlights on social networks that this operation has caused “a lot of speculation about whether the Taliban, or people inside the movement, cooperated with the attack with US drones. » and he finds the «lukewarm response» of the Islamist movement striking. 24 hours after Biden’s statement, Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the Emirate, insisted that “the drone attack violates the sovereignty of our country” and defended that “our soil will not be used as a place to attack another country”, an idea that they repeat since coming to power. From Washington they take the opposite view and accuse the Islamists of not complying with what was agreed in Doha by giving shelter to AQ.

The response of the organization or a possible revenge for the death of Al-Zawahiri will depend on the person who is appointed as the new Emir and that is all unknown due to the successive blows suffered by Al Qaeda Central, the ideological nucleus whose base in the last decades has been between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Another problem is that some of its historical members, such as Saif Al Adel, whom many point to as Zawahiri’s natural successor, have been residing in Iran for years. It will not be easy for the followers of AQ, a paradigm of jihadist Salafism, to swear allegiance to a leader protected by the largest Shiite power in the region.

Now all eyes are on Afghanistan. Among all the points that Bin Laden and Al-Zawahiri had in common, their close relationship with the Taliban stood out, since they were even in this country before they established the first Emirate in 1996. Since then they cooperated with each other and the Arab jihadists were keys in the military training of commandos and suicide bombers of the Afghan Islamists. Of all the Taliban factions, the Haqqani network was from the beginning the closest to the army of Arabs installed along the entire border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The agreement with the United States for the withdrawal of troops, which opened the doors to the Taliban’s return to power, specified that Afghanistan would cease to be a sanctuary for Al Qaeda, but this has not been the case and this may cause divisions among the Taliban. The Haqqani network has not only continued to house Al-Zawahiri and his family, but has decided to install them in the heart of the Emirate, in one of the most select neighborhoods of Kabul. The emirate is torn between the need for recognition by the international community and the loyalty to AQ’s allies forged over decades of jihad.

Despite 20 years of the “war on terror” launched by George Bush, the thousands of deaths and the millions of dollars invested, AQ survives and thanks to the decentralization strategy launched by Bin Laden it extends its presence to Asia and Africa where different groups operate under its ideological tutelage. The group’s franchises have demonstrated their operability in their respective areas of influence and it is in countries like Sudan or Yemen where responses can be directly suffered for what happened.

The operational capacity in Europe and the United States seems to have diminished in recent years, but the idea of ​​global jihad promoted by the group’s ideologues is still valid and has survived the impact that the emergence of the caliphate of the Islamic State (IS) meant for this Islamist world. ) in 2014. The selective assassination of Al-Zawahiri, like that of Osama before it, is “martyrdom” for the followers of this ideology that maintains its global aspirations.