THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 12:12



The Irrigation Community of Lorca warned that, as of January 2023, due to the current scarcity of resources, they will be “forced to reduce the water supply.” Likewise, they are studying what measures it would be necessary to implement, as well as some possibilities that will be evaluated at the next government meeting at the end of November and that will be communicated later to all users.

In the words of the president of the Irrigation Community of Lorca, Juan Marín “irrigators must be extremely vigilant about their consumption and make responsible use of the resource.” Marín appealed to everyone’s responsibility, since only they can make decisions about what and how much to plant, depending on the availability of water. In this way, he wanted to convey a message of concern regarding the situation of scarcity and drought.

After announcing the third ‘zero transfer’ to irrigation, the Lorca Irrigation Community stated that it is facing “a new agricultural campaign marked not only by the lack of rain and high temperatures”, but also by the lack of shipments for irrigation. through the infrastructure. “An unstable hydrological future that is generating a strong concern in Lorca irrigators,” they said.