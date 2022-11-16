Home page World

Of: Marcus Gable

Ball virtuosos at the airport: In the Aldi clip, Ronaldi (left) and Macarooney also show what they can do on the game equipment. © Instagram screenshot

A football World Cup in winter? Just before Christmas? Aldi tries to make the best of it and publishes a clip that combines both events and is enthusiastically received by users.

Munich – You don’t play with food, every toddler learns. But what if Essen suddenly feels the urge to play? The result is presented by Aldi UK, the British variant of the company founded in Germany. And thus possibly providing a small appetizer for the upcoming football World Cup in Qatar, which is not only viewed critically in Germany due to the venue and the circumstances of the award.

The focus of the small clip that Aldi UK published on Instagram is Kevin the carrot (originally: Kevin the carrot). A cult figure who has his own Twitter channel and has experienced many an adventure with the help of the company.

Aldi clip with Kevin the carrot: kicking with Ronaldi and Co. at the airport

This time Kevin meets some table football celebrities. The clip takes place in an airport building. The carrot reads about a big soccer tournament in the newspaper and wonders, “In December?” Only to realize, “That’s going to get in the way of Christmas.”

This is where the creators succeed in getting the first trick: The newspaper article is headlined “Turkey for the cup”, whereby Turkey stands for Turkey as well as for turkey, while cup can mean a trophy or cup or mug. This means that both the World Cup and Christmas are in place – even if Turkey is not at the start in Qatar. The author of the article is Peter Stilton – an allusion to England’s goalkeeping legend Peter Shilton, with 125 appearances for England’s record international player.

Aldi celebrates Christmas and the World Cup: dribbling like Messi and speed like Mbappe

So on in the text or clip: Kevin crumples up the newspaper and carelessly throws it behind him. Straight into the feet of a lemon named Ronaldi. The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo was the inspiration for the name should also quickly become clear to non-soccer fans. Or is it the former Brazilian world footballer Ronaldo?

Anyway, Ronaldi redirects the ball to a berry named Messy, who launches a Lionel Messi-style dribbling, knocking over several paper cups in the process. This is followed by a through ball onto Mmmbap, which are burger buns. Like Kylian Mbappe, he gets going and rushes ahead of everyone else, celebrated for his pace by the commentator.

Aldi clip at the airport: Kane’s header and Rooney’s side kick

Again Ronaldi comes to the game device and uses a suitcase as a gang, whereby the ball of paper rushes right through the corresponding loop. The ball goes up to Bean, which is, of course, a bean. It quickly becomes clear who this is supposed to represent: Harry Kane. The commentary appropriately exclaims, “He looks keen.”

Bean heads further towards the baggage carousel, where Macarooney is lurking on a suitcase. Wayne Rooney as Macaroon. The commentator accompanies the following side kick with the exclamation: “Wonderful technology!”

Aldi and the football clip: Carrot Kevin misses his flight

Then everyone sprints across the belt and is scanned. Next up is Beth Swede. She is a swede – colloquially also swede in English – and is said to represent European Championship top scorer Beth Mead. From her, the gaming device is forwarded directly to Marrowdona, a green pumpkin – in proper style with an earring – in memory of Diego Maradona. In English, marrow also means pumpkin. “He’s showing his old trick again,” the commentator rejoices before the grand finale begins.

Because then the ball reaches Kevin again, who deducts in the direction of the flight scoreboard. “Ohhh he’s missed it!” exclaims the disappointed commentator. Which is ambiguous in the German translation, because it can mean both “He missed it” and “He missed it”.

In this case, it can be understood both ways, because the panel indicates at that moment that Kevin’s machine has taken off. Desperately, the carrot looks after the machine taking off into the sky.

Aldi clip ends with a reference to “Kevin alone at home”: users are enthusiastic

On board, his wife – whose name is Katie – counts the children and notices that the seat next to her is free. Desperate, she screams “Kevin!”, the cult exclamation from the series “Home Alone”. Which then also leads to Christmas, because this is the reason for the McCallisters’ journeys, which, due to unfortunate circumstances, are started without the youngest offspring.

The Aldi clip is celebrated in the comments. The users are particularly pleased with the many hidden hints and allusions, of which by no means all have been uncovered in our text. Christmas can come, and before that the soccer World Cup. (mg)

