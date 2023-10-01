The Iraqi Ministry of Interior said, “The concert hall in Al-Hamdaniya was covered with highly flammable materials,” adding that “the main cause of the fire was the launching of fireworks inside the concert hall.”

The Iraqi Interior Ministry referred the mayor of Al-Hamdaniya and other officials to eliminate the background of the incident.

A fire broke out in a wedding hall in the town of Al-Hamdaniya in Nineveh Governorate, in northern Iraq, during a wedding last Tuesday, according to what the authorities announced.

Later, last Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani visited the injured and the families of the victims in northern Iraq.

The Prime Minister met with the injured and the families of the victims at Al-Hamdaniya Hospital and the Republican Hospital, and then visited the Syriac-Catholic Mar Behnam Monastery to offer his condolences to the victims.

The Iraqi Prime Minister declared general mourning for 3 days in Iraq, while in Nineveh Governorate, where the disaster occurred, Al-Jubouri declared mourning for a week throughout the governorate.

Details of the “tragic wedding”