• This week the Farmers Association and Irrigation Districts 075 and 076, Modules of Irrigation, Agronomic and Local Plant Health Boards of the Valles del Fuerte and El Carrizowith the participation of the agricultural community, They joined in prayer with one purpose, the ask Almighty God for rain. Agricultural representatives and producers prayed fervently at the church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for a good storm; The times of drought that we are experiencing are very strong in the region and in Sinaloa.

“Our Father, we ask you to be kind to your children and bless us with rain for our land, that with your grace we can produce food for your people; “Today as always, we are in your hands, only you can make the heavens sprinkle the miracle of rain on us, do not leave us alone,” they hailed the Mister the farmers.

• Likewise, the week concludes with the holding of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly of the Insurance Fund AARFS, where in a productive session the results of the work carried out in the autumn-winter 2022/2023 agricultural cycle and the programming of the 2023/2024 agricultural cycle were shared. This assembly had the participation of the Administrative Council. The event took place in the Venancio Hernández auditorium in the AARFS; We thank all the members of the Assurance Fund who were present for such an important topic of interest.

• According to the weekly report from the Markets area of ​​the AARFSIn corn cultivation, tranquility has been the dominant tone; However, today, the quarterly corn inventory report in USA by the USDA has revealed lower stock volumes than estimated and compared to the previous year. On the super peso side, despite the recovery that the national currency experienced on Friday, these gains have not been enough to reverse a week of losses that has led to a 1.48% devaluation in the value of the national currency.

• We still have corn screening of the 2022-2023 cycle with guaranteed quality, quality AARFS, made at UDES Jiquilpan, we have a 50 kg bag in presentation. with excellent prices. Contact us for more information at 668 227 1612 to the marketing area of ​​the AARFS.

• Friend producer! We already have New Urea for sale of the highest quality with very competitive prices, we also have UAN-32, produced in our liquid fertilizer factory located in UDES El Globo, as well as a variety of herbicides for the care of your Agricultural field. Do it for your crop! Guaranteed Quality, Quality AARFS! Find it at our Headquarters Hardware Store and Branches or call 668-112-0807 for more information.

• Friend farmer! Prepare for this agricultural cycle with everything you need for your machinery, we have all types of harrow discs, agricultural tires, sprinklers and other implements, all with very competitive prices. Visit us at Ferretería Matrix and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of September 29, the system dams of the North of Sinaloa, reports a storage of 573 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 17.9% of its capacity; 1,362 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 42.6% capacity and 141 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 27.2% of its capacity. Adding a total of 2,076 million cubic meters.

• The price of bean was quoted at $40 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $38 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at $17.61 pesos per dollar.

