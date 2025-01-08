iPhones are possibly the most coveted smartphones on the market, but their big drawback is their high price. As a solution and because Apple releases a new model every year, many users choose to buy previous models, because they have a lower price.

It was in mid-September when Apple presented the new generation of iPhone 16, and therefore all previous models have been a little outdated, although to tell the truth the difference is minimal. Therefore, if you are looking to get an iPhone and do not want to pay the price of the new one, right now there is a very interesting and profitable offer on Amazon.

This is the iPhone 14 Pro, which although it came out in 2022 is still a high-end mobile phone with very good features, in addition to being the Pro version, that is, the most complete of its family. Thanks to the offer available in Amazon you can get an iPhone 14 Pro for 679 euros.

Features and benefits of the iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro, launched alongside iPhone 14, takes the mobile experience to a new level with innovative features and superior performance. Its design, although familiar, introduces the “Dynamic Island”, an ingenious reinterpretation of the notch that interacts with notifications and ongoing activities.

Incorporates the A16 Bionic chip, the fastest to date on a smartphoneoffering exceptional performance in gaming, multitasking and image processing.

Your Pro camera system takes a leap with a 48MP main sensor that captures photos with an astonishing level of detail. The new telephoto lens offers a 3x optical zoom and ultra wide angle improves macro photos.

The Super Retina XDR display Always on allows you to check the time, widgets and Live Activities without having to unlock your phone. In addition, with ProMotion it offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a fluid visual experience.

Other features to highlight

Higher brightness outdoors (up to 2000 nits).

Video recording in Cinema mode up to 4K at 30 fps.

LiDAR scanner for augmented reality experiences.

Accident detection, a safety feature that can save lives.