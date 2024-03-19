JJ. OO. PARIS 2024



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) provisionally lifted this Tuesday the suspension that weighed on the Guatemalan Olympic Committee (COG), which will allow its athletes to compete in the Paris 2024 Games and in the rest of the competitions representing their country and with their national symbols.

The decision to lift the suspension was made by the IOC Executive Commission meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland. The COG had been suspended from functions since October 2022, after the country's Constitutional Court annulled part of the statutes of the sports organization.

Afterwards, James Macleod, director of Olympic Solidarity and relations with national committees, reported that in view of the latest “positive” events, among which he mentioned “the extraordinary general assembly” held by the COG last weekend of the week, the punishment was lifted.

At this assembly, recognition was withdrawn from the president of the COG, Jorge Rodas, who was not recognized by the Olympic Movement, and the first steps were taken to restore validity to the statutes approved in 2021, which were those endorsed by the IOC.

For this reason, and “in the interest of the athletes”, the IOC Executive Commission considered it appropriate to “provisionally lift the suspension, until further notice.”

“This means,” said Macleod, “that Guatemalan athletes can prepare for the Paris Games, where they will compete with their flag and anthem, as in other competitions.”

The foundations for making this decision were established last month, in a meeting held by the president of the IOC, the German Thomas Bach, and the Guatemalan president, Bernardo Arévalo, which unblocked the situation.

The president of Guatemala sees with “joy” the end of the suspension

This Tuesday, Bernardo Arévalo received with “joy” the end of the suspension that existed on the Guatemalan Olympic Committee, after removing Rodas, a former Guatemalan soccer player, from his position, who refused to leave office.

The president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, interviewed by AFP in Brussels on February 20, 2024 © Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP

“This is news that should give us a lot of satisfaction and a lot of joy,” said the Guatemalan president in a message released through his official channels.

“The Guatemalan flag will fly in Paris,” added the president.

Arévalo thanked the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, for the “efforts” to eliminate the suspension of the Guatemalan Olympic Committee.

Guatemala has one Olympic medal in its history, won in 2012 by walker Erick Barrondo.