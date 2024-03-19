













Jujutsu Kaisen celebrates Yuji Itadori's birthday by reminding him of all his canonical events









Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most important dark shonen of the last decade. Gege Akutami's manga has achieved unthinkable success by projecting a story with one of the best shonen protagonists. Yuji Itadori is a character with terrible traumas but with a unique hope and now he gets a special pv, I'll tell you the details.

The birthday of Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, It is March 20, 2024, a little before spring fully enters on this side of the world, on the last day of winter, the sorcerer's birthday and it will be celebrated with a special pv.

In the PV we can see Yuji's best moments when entering the world of sorcery, so there are nice memories. However, by this time, both in the manga and in the anime, the young man has gone through critical moments that cannot go unnoticed on his birthday anniversary, so we can see them projected in the small video.

In the video of Jujutsu Kaisen We can also see the face of Yuji's teacher, Nanami and also that of her friend Nobara, both characters fallen in the delivery. We can even see his faithful friend who gets him out of trouble and part of the battle with Mahito.

So Yuji's birthday celebration is important for all the moments that have made the protagonist grow. He is currently still fighting the terrible battle against the king of curses. What will await Yuji in the next chapters now that the end of the series feels closer and closer? Jujutsu Kaisen? For now, let's try to celebrate the protagonist's birthday this March 20. Cheer up Yuji!

Source: Studio MAPPA

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen: How to destroy a female character in a shonen in two chapters

Where can I watch the Jujutsu Kaisen anime?

Both seasons of the sorcerer anime are available on the Crunchyroll platform along with the film that serves as a prequel to the story.

For its part, The latest manga chapters can be read for free through Manga Plus, the official online page belonging to Shuēisha.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)