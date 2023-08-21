The Invinciblethe interesting sci-fi adventure by Starward Industries and 11 bit Studios based on the novel of the same name by Stanisław Lem, has a release date fixed and announced in these hours by a new trailer, visible below.

Initially announced in 2020, the game was expected for 2021, but various delays have brought it up to this year, with the release date set for November 6, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

As previously reported, The Invincible is particularly interesting both for its adventure-style structure and for the fact that it is linked to the homonymous novel by Stanisław Lemalso author of Solaris.

In this a mission on the planet Regis III, which turns out to be more and more complicated until it becomes a kind of nightmare. The main objective of Dr. Yasna, protagonist of the story, is the recovery of the other crew members, missing after an emergency landing, but during the exploration various disturbing secrets emerge on the alien planet.