Volunteers from the Italian Red Cross distribute water to tourists in front of the Colosseum in Rome on a hot summer’s day. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Matteo Nardone

The Sahara high “Nero” hits Italy and brings enormous heat. Alarms are already being raised in a number of cities.

Rome – In Italy, Emperor Nero is synonymous with fire – he reigned in AD 64 when much of Rome burned down. Nomen est omen, can be said at the moment, because the African high pressure area, which is currently driving oppressive heat over the Italian boot, also bears the name Nero.

“The stifling heat will break all records with five straight days of scorching temperatures,” writes the Republica to the current weather forecast in Italy. Although it is assumed that it could be the last heat peak of summer 2023, the forecast is quite extraordinary: Nero Italy will heat up to almost 38 degrees on at least five consecutive days by Saturday (August 26).

Sahara heat hits Italy: Nero causes temperatures to rise

According to the current Italy forecast of meteo.it the heat in Italy will intensify in the next few days. In addition, the humidity will increase. Tropical nights with over 22 degrees await. The Sahara air that Nero brings to Europe pushes the temperatures ten to twelve degrees above the average of the current time phase.

The central and northern regions of Italy in particular are now being hit by the heat. Temperatures will reach at least 37 degrees in Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont. In the south, on the other hand, the heat will be less intense. Only the cities of Taranto, Caserta, Syracuse and Agrigento as well as the Ionian Basilicata coast reach almost 36 degrees. Otherwise the thermometer stagnates at 32 to 34 degrees.

Red heat alert in Italy: 17 cities affected – all tourist hotspots affected

That is why the red heat alarm has now been triggered in 17 cities. Thereby has noisy ansa now not a single city has the normal green warning level. Currently marked in red are: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Verona and Turin. In addition, the orange warning level currently applies in Genoa, Milan, Naples, Trieste and Venice. Accordingly, there are dangers for the “fragile population”. However, these cities will also switch to the red warning area on Tuesday (22 August).

The red warning level means, according to the Italian Ministry of Health, “emergency conditions that may have a negative impact on the health of active and young people”. Elderly people, children and sick people are particularly at risk. The Ministry of Health gives the following behavioral advice for cities with a red warning level:

Avoid exposure to heat and direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day (11am to 6pm).

Avoid strenuous physical activity at these times.

Spend the hottest part of the day in the coolest room in the house, dousing yourself frequently with cold water.

Spend a few hours in an air-conditioned public place, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Wear light, lightweight clothing made of natural fibers (eg, cotton, linen), cover your head with a light-colored hat, and wear sunglasses.

Drink fluids and moderate carbonated or sugary drinks, tea and coffee. In addition, avoid too cold drinks and alcoholic beverages.

After that, Italy seems to have survived the heat for the time being. From August 27th, a cyclone from the UK could provide cooling. Then the temperatures could drop by ten to twelve degrees. However, there is also a risk of violent storms, hail and gusts of wind, like this Republica reported.

The heat also has major consequences for flora and fauna. For example, the blue crab is spreading – a great danger for fishermen.