The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2: plot, cast, how many episodes, location and streaming

From Sunday 8 January 2023 at 21.25 on Rai 1 the investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction freely based on the novels by Gabriella Genisi. Also in the new episodes it is Luisa Ranieri who plays the protagonist, deputy commissioner of the police station in Bari, at the head of a team of only men in which she manages to make her way thanks to her mix of explosive beauty and emotional intelligence. Produced by Angelo Barbagallo and Luca Zingaretti for Bibi Film Tv and Zocotoco in collaboration with Rai Fiction, the second season is made up of six evenings. Directed by Luca Miniero on a screenplay written by Daniela Gambaro, Massimo Reale, Vanessa Picciarelli and Chiara Laudani. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Where were we

In the finale of the first season, Lolita meets Carlo Sapori, her former coach who accepted her application for admission, despite being the daughter of a criminal offender. It was her father who convinced him. He said that he would provide indications to crush a large drug trafficking, provided that he, her daughter Lolita, was judged impartially. However, he was killed in retaliation by the underworld. The Police had to cover up everything in order not to jeopardize the ongoing case. Carlo gives her a moving letter from her from her father Nicola from her. He wanted it delivered to her in case of her death. In her finale we see her officially engaged to her Danilo, introducing him to her mother, to whom she tells the whole truth about her father.

Plot

Lolita is grappling with new murder cases that she will be able to solve with acumen and creativity, also thanks to the invaluable collaboration of her faithful Forte and Esposito. At the same time, she tries to keep the promise made to her father at the end of the first season, namely to find her killer. In fact, having clarified that the murder of Petresine was the work of organized crime operating in the port of Bari, it remains to be discovered who was the actual perpetrator of the crime. However, the investigation turns out to be very complex, also because someone seems to have an interest in not letting Lolita get closer to the truth. If there are many difficulties at work, the private life of the protagonist is no less complex: the management of the engagement with a much younger man, Danilo, is compounded by worries for Nunzia and her special friendship with Trifone, the disagreements of Forte with his wife Porzia and the new challenge of Esposito with his girlfriend Caterina, not to mention the sentimental disasters of her best friend Marietta. As if that weren’t enough, an old acquaintance appears in Lolita’s life, her first crush, the charming Angelo Spatafora.

The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2: the cast

We have seen the plot of The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2, but what is the complete cast of the fiction? Filippo Scicchitano, Giovanni Ludeno, Jacopo Cullin, Bianca Nappi, Giulia Fiume, Ninni Bruschetta and Lunetta Savino (who plays Nunzia, Lolita’s mother) also return together with the protagonist Luisa Ranieri. In the cast there are also newcomers such as Mario Squeglia, in the role of Angelo. But let’s see together the complete cast:

Luisa Ranieri as Lolita Lobosco

Filippo Scicchitano: Danilo Martini

Giovanni Ludeno: Antonio Forte

Jacopo CullinLello Esposito

Bianca Nappi: Marietta

Giulia Fiume: Carmela Lobosco

Camilla Diana: Catherine

Claudia Lerro as Portia

Donata Frisini: Saint

Francesco De Vuto: Prof. Introna

Aldo Ottobrino: Petresine

Nicoletta Di Bisceglie: Lolita at 18 years old

Vincenzo De Michele: agent Scivittaro

Gian Piero Rotoli: Agent Dumbledore

Giovanni Trobetta: Calopresti agent

Maurizio Donadoni: Tryphon

Nunzia Schiano: Andreina

Ninni Bruschetta: Quaestor Jacovella

Mario Sgueglia: Angel

Lunetta Savino: Nunzia Lobosco

The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2: how many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for Lolita Lobosco 2’s investigations on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be broadcast for six prime time evenings. The first Sunday January 8, 2023; the last Sunday February 12, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 8 January 2023

Second episode: Sunday 15 January 2023

Third episode: Sunday 22 January 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 29 January 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 5 February 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 12 February 2023

Location

Where was filmed (location) the fiction The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2? The fiction starring Luisa Ranieri is set in Puglia, to be precise in Bari, Fasano, Polignano a Mare, Monopoli and Putignano. One of the main locations that is recognized in the various episodes is the beach known as Bread and tomato of Bari. Among the main locations of The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 there is also the Palazzo Pamieri of Monopoli, the headquarters of the police station. Other shots were made in other places in Salento and in Rome.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.