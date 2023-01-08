Welt: Poland seeks to convince NATO allies of the need to radically weaken Russia

Poland, based on its national interests, seeks to convince its allies and NATO partners of the need to radically weaken Russia. About the needs of Warsaw informs Die Welt with reference to officials of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

“We are lobbying to weaken Russia. We do not seek the destruction of the Russian state, but [стремимся] to the weakening of Russia, which will deprive the country of the ability to act, with the aim of achieving peace in Europe for at least a few decades, ”one of the diplomats told the newspaper.

According to Warsaw, a truce on Russian terms will only lead to a minor pause, which will be interrupted at the moment when Moscow can gather its strength, so Poland seeks to convince the West of the reality of such a plan in order to “contain Russia once and for all.”

Earlier, National Review columnist Michael Brendan Dougherty said that the desire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to involve the North Atlantic Alliance in a direct conflict with Russia could turn into a collapse for the organization. Dougherty also drew attention to the rising costs and recalled that the plan for the restoration of Ukraine is estimated at $750 billion.