In a private village in the Leningrad region, an invasion of wild boars was filmed on video. Video clip publishes TV channel “360”.

The footage shows a herd of animals passing through the barrier. One after another, dozens of wild boars head towards the private houses of the Russian village.

Judging by the video, most of the animals are cubs.

Earlier, some schoolchildren in the village of Yugra were transferred to distance learning due to the invasion of wolves. The inhabitants of the village sometimes saw animals on the street during the day.