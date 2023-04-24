This weekend, Isabel Preysler’s Puerta de Hierro house has hosted the celebration of the engagement between Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva. An intimate date in which both families have had the opportunity to meet. This was announced by the Marquise de Griñón herself in ‘El hormiguero’, the television program in which she collaborates: «The jewel moment is super beautiful, but I am super grateful for the jewel they gave me and they don’t have to give me anything. What I want is for the families to get to know each other.

Thus, it has been a family gathering with 25 guests that has been the prelude to the wedding that will be held on July 8. As attendees arrived, a violinist played classical pieces. The first to arrive was his boyfriend, Íñigo, who was supported by his mother, Carolina Molas, and her brothers, Alejandra and Jaime. His father, Íñigo, also attended, who, since his separation, has worked as global director of e-commerce for the Barceló Group in Mexico, where he remarried and has another son, Willy.

The brothers of the bride on the father’s side, Xandra, Manolo, with his wife, Amparo Corsini, Duarte and Aldara, also did not miss the appointment. It is assumed that Ana Boyer was also inside with Fernando Verdasco. The bride’s cousins ​​on the mother’s side, Álvaro Castillejo, and his wife Cristina Fernández, and on the father’s side, Álvaro Falcó, also with his wife, Isabelle Junot, pregnant with his first child, also attended to the celebration.

“Prepare for the wedding”



Although everything took place in the strictest privacy, and we could not see the model chosen by Tamara for this special day, we know some details thanks to what the Marquise has told. «When I started organizing it I had no idea what it was. It turns out that it is a dinner », she confessed to Pablo Motos to whom she also told him that in his family they are « very speechless ». «I don’t know if on their side, but on ours, what will fall for them… And get ready for the wedding, we love a bus! My brother does it very well and my sister Xandra too », she assured.

After the engagement party, the countdown to what will be the wedding of the year begins. After hanging on a son due to the crisis that the couple experienced and their date change, it is expected that some 450 guests will attend the wedding to enjoy the menu prepared by Eneko Atxa, the chef of the Azurmendi restaurant in Larrabetzu, in Vikaya, which It has five Michelin stars. It will be in El Rincón, the palace that Tamara inherited from her father, Carlos Falcó, located in Aldea del Fresno, in Madrid, which will be beautifully decorated by Ramiro Jofre, while the floral decorations will be in charge of Floreale. Of course, a link that will be irrigated by the wines from the Falcó wineries.