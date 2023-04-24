Ice hockey | KS: A dangerous injury ended the KooKoo defender’s career: “The pain is always severe”

Saku Vesterinen has not recovered well enough from the skate cut.

in the league the playing KooKoo defender Saku Vesterinen the career is over, he says Kouvola Sanomat. Vesterinen had to say goodbye to the rinks, at least at the top level, at only 24 years old.

Vesterinen was fatally injured in October 2021 in a match between Pelicans and KooKoo in Lahti.

The Pelicans, who are currently playing in the League finals by Elias Vilén the skate sliced ​​Vesterinen’s wrist open when the two took a fatal fall in the corner of the rink.

Vester was treated with ice for a long time. Fortunately for KooKoo’s player, there was hemostat powder ready at the side of the rink in case of cuts, which helped to coagulate the abundant blood flow.

He finally got out of the rink on his own two feet after first aid. Vesterinen was transported to the hospital.

According to Kouvola Sanomat, an artery, six tendons and an ulnar nerve were severed from Vesterinen’s wrist. The nerves and tendons could be sewn together and repaired in Kuopio.

Western began intensive rehabilitation. He also got a contract with KooKoo for the 2022–23 season. However, playing was not successful.

“Many kinds of exercises and physical therapy have been done, but the hand has not become as tired as it used to be. The pains are severe all the time. Even rest pain is quite often present,” Vesterinen told Kouvola Sanom.

“I no longer play top hockey with my hand.”

Vesterinen also said that the injured hand feels clumsy, is powerless and lacks fine tuning. He is going to have a repair operation in the near future, the goal of which is to get the man out of the hand support.

Vesterinen is a KalPa breed. He played 18 matches in three seasons in the League and got two assist points. In the 2022–23 season, he was in KooKoo’s lineup five times and seven times in Mestis club Imatra’s Ketterä crew.