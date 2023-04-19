We talked with the former presidential candidate of Ecuador, Yaku Pérez, who in 2021 was only 30,000 votes away from going to the second round. The political and environmental activist analyzes on France 24 the possible impeachment of President Guillermo Lasso, he also delves into the critical security situation of the Latin American country. He assures that “Ecuador is experiencing a crisis never seen before” and that he expects a possible early call for elections.

